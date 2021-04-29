Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.96.

Stryker stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.00. 5,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,220.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

