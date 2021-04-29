Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.96.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

