Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

