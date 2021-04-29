Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

