Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.
NYSE SLF traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,271. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
