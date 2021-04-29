Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,271. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

