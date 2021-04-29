Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $13.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $17.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion.

SUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunoco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

