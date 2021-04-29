Sunoco (SUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUN stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

