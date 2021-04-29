Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUUIF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SUUIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

