Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surgalign alerts:

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Stolper acquired 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRGA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.