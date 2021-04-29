Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Truist raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 291,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,881. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $962.81 million, a P/E ratio of -233.11 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

