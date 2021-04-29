SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $590.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB opened at $571.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $197,754,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

