Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €103.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €103.00 ($121.18) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €107.20 ($126.12).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €108.45 ($127.59) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.31.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

