Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.62

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.62 and last traded at $145.85, with a volume of 1847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,662,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,412,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

