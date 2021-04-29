TaaS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.00817766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00097175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001604 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

