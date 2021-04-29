TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

NYSE TAL opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $173,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

