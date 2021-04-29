TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.54.
NYSE TAL opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $173,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
