Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $207.25. 46,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day moving average of $181.70. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

