Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.50.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
Shares of TH stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $292.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.
