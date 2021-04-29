Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.50.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TH stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $292.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

