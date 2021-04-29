Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $37.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of TARS stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,313. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

