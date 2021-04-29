TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 320.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 156.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

TRP stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 22,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,243. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

