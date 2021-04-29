TD Securities Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.