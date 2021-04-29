TD Securities Raises Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$38.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.62. 537,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,658. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$7.20 and a 52 week high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

