TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MERC. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of MERC opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

