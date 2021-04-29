Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF opened at $12.40 on Monday. Technogym has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, stretching equipment, and tools and accessories.

