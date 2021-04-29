Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF opened at $12.40 on Monday. Technogym has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73.
