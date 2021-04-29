Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $17.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.60. 266,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.48.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

