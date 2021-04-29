Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

TDOC stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.31. 2,577,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,586. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

