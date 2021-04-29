Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.