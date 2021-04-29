Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.07. 4,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,316. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,897,760. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,612,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.