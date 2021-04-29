Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

