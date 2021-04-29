Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,889 shares of company stock worth $88,004,092. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.