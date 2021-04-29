Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $184.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,889 shares of company stock worth $88,004,092. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

