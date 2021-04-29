Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $184.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.