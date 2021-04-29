Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $61.75 on Monday. Textron has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

