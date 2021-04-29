TFG Advisers LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NYSE:PHT opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

