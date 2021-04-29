TFG Advisers LLC Sells 306 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $92.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

