TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $98.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $85.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

