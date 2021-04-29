TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$117.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.19.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$107.97. 293,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.32. The firm has a market cap of C$10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$107.99.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$422,762,116.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

