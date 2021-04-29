The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Earnings Results

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAN stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

