The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The AES by 73.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.