The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $126.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

