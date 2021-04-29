The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

NYSE BX opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.