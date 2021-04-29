The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at Evercore ISI

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,238.36.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $1,210.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,187.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,042.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $452.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 140.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.