The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get The Brink's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Brink’s stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -311.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 47.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 100,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.