The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CCT opened at GBX 569 ($7.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.65 million and a P/E ratio of 38.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 465.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 415.19. The Character Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 579 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46.
About The Character Group
