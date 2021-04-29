The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CCT opened at GBX 569 ($7.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.65 million and a P/E ratio of 38.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 465.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 415.19. The Character Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 579 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

