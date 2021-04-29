The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SCHW opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

