The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 44,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.46.

CHEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

