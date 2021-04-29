The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 44,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.46.
CHEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
