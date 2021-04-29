The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Evercore ISI

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.78.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.09 and a 200-day moving average of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 192.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $317.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.