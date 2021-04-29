The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Brokerages expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce $14.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.32 million and the highest is $15.85 million. The ExOne posted sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $71.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.93 million to $74.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.27 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,284. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $519.62 million, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

