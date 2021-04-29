The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 788,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

In other The Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

