The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.01 ($3.54).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.