The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 432 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 432 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 341.43.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

